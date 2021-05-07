Romanian cloud infrastructure startup gets EUR 1.1 mln financing from local VC fund

Romanian cloud infrastructure startup gets EUR 1.1 mln financing from local VC fund. Early Game Ventures (EGV) has completed a new investment in Bunnyshell, a Romanian startup that builds technology for cloud infrastructure, allowing its customers to install, monitor, and scale cloud applications automatically. The EUR 1.1 million transaction is EGV's second investment in (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]