Nuclearelectrica’s planned outage likely to fuel already high electricity prices in Romania. Nuclearelectrica (SNN), one of the largest electricity producers (its two reactors cover 18-20% of domestic consumption), will initiate a one-month planned technical outage on May 9. This prompts expectations for a further rally of the spot electricity prices, which already soared by 31% in Q1 (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]