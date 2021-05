Romania breaks 100,000 daily vaccines threshold

Romania breaks 100,000 daily vaccines threshold. On Thursday, May 6, at 17:00 the National Coordinating Committee for Activities on Vaccination against COVID-19 (CNCAV) announced that 100,454 doses of vaccine had been administered within the previous 24 hours, which raises the total number of vaccines (doses) administered in Romania to (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]