Vegetable Oil Producer Prutul Galati Triples Profit in 2020. Prutul, one of the largest producers of vegetable oil in Romania, based in Galati, made almost RON16 million net profit in 2020, three times higher than in 2019, financial analysis platform Confidas.ro data show. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]