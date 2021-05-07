CBRE: 2021 is shaping up as a new record year for the industrial market, also influenced by the evolution of retail



CBRE: 2021 is shaping up as a new record year for the industrial market, also influenced by the evolution of retail.

Over 600,000 sq m of industrial spaces will be delivered in 2021 Automotive and retail companies, the demand catalyst of the industrial market Retail parks dominate new developments under construction In the first quarter of this year, 264,000 sq m of industrial spaces were leased on the (...)