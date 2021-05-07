Romania’s Sibiu International Theater Festival returns with a new edition this summer

Romania’s Sibiu International Theater Festival returns with a new edition this summer. The 2021 edition of the Sibiu International Theater Festival (FITS) will take place between August 20 and August 29, in a hybrid format - online and in several locations in the city. This year’s motto is “Building hope together.” “This year’s edition of the International Theater Festival will (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]