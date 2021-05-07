 
May 7, 2021

The Globalworth Foundation and Narada connected 7,000 children and teachers to online learning
The Globalworth Foundation and Narada connected 7,000 children and teachers to online learning.

Since the launch of the program, in September 2020, the intervention of the two organisations helped over 7,000 children and teachers in 62 communities to connect to the school, the internet and other essential online learning services. The digital platform, supported by the Globalworth (...)

Iohannis: Education systems must be more interconnected with the labor market Bucharest, May 7 /Agerpres/ - President Klaus Iohannis said on Friday at the EU Social Summit, in Porto, Portugal, that education systems in European Union countries need to be more interconnected with the labor market and stressed the need for flexibility so that Europeans can study where they (...)

1,500 get vaccinated in early hours of Bucharest COVID-19 vaccination marathon Rector of the Carol Davila University of Medicine and Pharmacy Viorel Jinga said on Friday that in about two and a half hours since the start of the COVID-19 mass vaccination marathon in Bucharest, about 1,500 people were immunised, 1,200 at Sala Palatului and 300 at the National Library. (...)

Romgaz Gets Majority Owner's OK For 2021 Individual And Consolidated Budget Of Revenue And Expenditure Romanian state-owned natural gas producer Romgaz (SNG.RO) said in a stock market report Friday that its shareholders approved on May 7, 2021 the company’s individual and consolidated budget of revenue and expenditure for 2021.

KPMG: Sustainability under the spotlight for businesses today and in the future On 21 April 2021, the European Commission announced an ambitious and comprehensive package of measures intended to further promote sustainability, as part of the goal of making Europe climate neutral by 2050. One of the many steps outlined is a proposal for a Corporate Sustainability Reporting (...)

EmailTree AI, a Romanian solution to increase e-mail productivity, now available on UiPath Marketplace – Romanian solution developed in 2019 to automate e-mail composition – launched on UiPath Marketplace – EmailTree AI decreases response time to e-mails – A service that uses technologies such as Natural Language Processing, Natural-language Understanding, Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, (...)

President Iohannis, ahead of Porto Summit: Post-pandemic reconstruction money goes to the social pillar President Klaus Iohannis said on Friday that the COVID-19 pandemic affects not only people’s health and economies, but also their social structure, pointing out that Europewide solutions are needed. The Romanian chief of state participates, on May 7-8, in the Porto Social Summit in Portugal as (...)

Electrica Extends Mandate Of Cristian Bosoanca As Executive Board Chairman Until December 31, 2021 The Board of Directors of Romanian state-owned energy utility group Electrica (EL.RO) has extended the mandate of Cristian Bosoanca as Chairman of the Board starting May 6 until December 31, 2021.

 


