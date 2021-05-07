GCS: 1.422 new cases of infection with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania, at over 38.400 tests in last 24 hours



A number of 1,422 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were registered in the last 24 hours, where over 38,400 tests were done, informed on Friday, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS). These are cases which did not have a a positive test prior, the quoted source specifies. Until (...)