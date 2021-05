Greek replaces Frenchwoman as CEO of Vodafone Romania

Greek replaces Frenchwoman as CEO of Vodafone Romania. Achilleas Kanaris, CEO of Vodafone Albania, will replace Murielle Lorilloux as CEO of Vodafone Romania, effective July 1, 2021. Lorilloux ends her four-year mandate in Romania and will take on the position of Vodafone Business Unit Director for the Europe Cluster, Turkey and Egypt. Achilleas (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]