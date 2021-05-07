PM Citu: Today we exceed 3.5 million persons vaccinated against COVID, with one or two doses



Prime Minister Florin Citu has informed that the number of persons in Romania vaccinated against COVID with one or both doses will exceed 3.5 million on Friday, and coming back to normality is "increasingly closer." "Today, we exceed 3.5 million vaccinated persons in Romania, with one or two doses. Also today, at 16:00 the vaccination marathon will start in Bucharest. We have 50 vaccination points opened in two locations: the Palace Hall and the National Library. At 18:00, I will be present at the Palace Hall to encourage Romanians to get immunised in order to get back to normality. I have told you, if I could, I would take the vaccine again. Rock on, Romania! We are increasingly closer to coming back to normality!," Citu wrote on Facebook. On Friday, the PM participated in a meeting of the interministerial committee for coming back to normality starting June 1, 2021, where they discussed several proposals on relaxation measures regarding the opening of the summer season. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu)