 
Romaniapress.com

May 7, 2021

ForMin Aurescu welcomes AutoVortex team, winner at FIRST Tech Challenge robotics competition
May 7, 2021

ForMin Aurescu welcomes AutoVortex team, winner at FIRST Tech Challenge robotics competition.

Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu on Friday welcomed to the ministry headquarters the members of the Romanian robotics team AutoVortex, the winners of the first prize and of gold medals at the "FTC Russia 2021" - FIRST Tech Challenge international competition held in the Russian Federation, April 23-25. Aurescu congratulated the members of the AutoVortex team - students aged between 13 and 18 - as well as their coach Ionut Valentin Panea, their mentors and their parents, both on their recent victory and for the series of international successes that the AutoVortex team has consistently recorded since its establishment in 2012, reads a Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) release sent to AGERPRES. According to the press statement released by the Foreign Ministry (MAE), in recognition of the excellent results of the members of the AutoVortex team, Aurescu presented each of them with honorary diplomas from MAE. The team thanked Aurescu for the support provided by the MAE in the form of consular assistance and the temporary issuance of service passports to the team members, which made it possible for AutoVortex to travel to the Russian Federation in the context of the restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The head of the Romanian diplomacy assured that MAE is ready to continue to support such valuable initiatives and wished the team a lot of success in the future competitions, as well as in the careers they will choose in the future. He also mentioned the possibility that, if they do not choose technical professions, they can consider a diplomatic career, given that they have already contributed, through scientific diplomacy, to the promotion of Romania's image. The meeting at the MAE headquarters was also an opportunity for the AutoVortex team to introduce to the minister two robots that won team Romania the first prize. The AutoVortex robotics team that participated in the contest, April 23-25 consisted of Dimitrie Cudrici (11th grade), Andrei-Laurentiu Radu (11th grade), Razvan Boabes (9th grade), Andrei Dunuta (11th grade), Stefan Caraenache (9th grade), Theodor Vasile (7th grade), Ana Lipianu (12th grade), Carina Grec (11th grade), Razvan Milea (9th grade), Catrinel Amariei (11th grade), Luca Rusu (9th grade), Radu Ungureanu (10th grade). AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)   Photo source: Bogdan Aurescu / Twitter.com 

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Iohannis: Education systems must be more interconnected with the labor market Bucharest, May 7 /Agerpres/ - President Klaus Iohannis said on Friday at the EU Social Summit, in Porto, Portugal, that education systems in European Union countries need to be more interconnected with the labor market and stressed the need for flexibility so that Europeans can study where they (...)

1,500 get vaccinated in early hours of Bucharest COVID-19 vaccination marathon Rector of the Carol Davila University of Medicine and Pharmacy Viorel Jinga said on Friday that in about two and a half hours since the start of the COVID-19 mass vaccination marathon in Bucharest, about 1,500 people were immunised, 1,200 at Sala Palatului and 300 at the National Library. (...)

Romgaz Gets Majority Owner's OK For 2021 Individual And Consolidated Budget Of Revenue And Expenditure Romanian state-owned natural gas producer Romgaz (SNG.RO) said in a stock market report Friday that its shareholders approved on May 7, 2021 the company’s individual and consolidated budget of revenue and expenditure for 2021.

KPMG: Sustainability under the spotlight for businesses today and in the future On 21 April 2021, the European Commission announced an ambitious and comprehensive package of measures intended to further promote sustainability, as part of the goal of making Europe climate neutral by 2050. One of the many steps outlined is a proposal for a Corporate Sustainability Reporting (...)

EmailTree AI, a Romanian solution to increase e-mail productivity, now available on UiPath Marketplace – Romanian solution developed in 2019 to automate e-mail composition – launched on UiPath Marketplace – EmailTree AI decreases response time to e-mails – A service that uses technologies such as Natural Language Processing, Natural-language Understanding, Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, (...)

President Iohannis, ahead of Porto Summit: Post-pandemic reconstruction money goes to the social pillar President Klaus Iohannis said on Friday that the COVID-19 pandemic affects not only people’s health and economies, but also their social structure, pointing out that Europewide solutions are needed. The Romanian chief of state participates, on May 7-8, in the Porto Social Summit in Portugal as (...)

Electrica Extends Mandate Of Cristian Bosoanca As Executive Board Chairman Until December 31, 2021 The Board of Directors of Romanian state-owned energy utility group Electrica (EL.RO) has extended the mandate of Cristian Bosoanca as Chairman of the Board starting May 6 until December 31, 2021.

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |