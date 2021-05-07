89 people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have died in the last 24 hours, death toll hits 28,799

89 people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have died in the last 24 hours, death toll hits 28,799. A number of 89 people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have died in the last 24 hours, according to data transmitted on Friday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS). According to the GCS, the dead are 41 men and 48 women. By age categories, 3 deaths were recorded in the 20-29 years old age category, one death in the 30-39 years old age category, seven in 40-49 years old age category, 13 deaths in the 50-59 years old age category, 21 deaths in the 60-69 year old age category, 28 in the 70-79 age category and 16 deaths in people aged over 80 According to the GCS, 87 of the registered deaths were of patients who had comorbidities, and 2 deceased patients did not have comorbidities. Since the beginning of the pandemic and until now, 28,799 people diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania. At the same time, 190 Romanian citizens abroad died due to COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.AGERPRES(RO - author: Petronius Craiu, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]