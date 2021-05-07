President Iohannis, ahead of Porto Summit: Post-pandemic reconstruction money goes to the social pillar

President Iohannis, ahead of Porto Summit: Post-pandemic reconstruction money goes to the social pillar. President Klaus Iohannis said on Friday that the COVID-19 pandemic affects not only people’s health and economies, but also their social structure, pointing out that Europewide solutions are needed. The Romanian chief of state participates, on May 7-8, in the Porto Social Summit in Portugal as (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]