Anti-COVID vaccination marathon kicks off in Bucharest. PM Citu: Starting today you can go and get vaccinated against COVID-19 without prior appointment



Anti-COVID vaccination marathon kicks off in Bucharest. PM Citu: Starting today you can go and get vaccinated against COVID-19 without prior appointment.

The anti-COVID vaccination marathon, which will take place at the Palace Hall and the National Library of Bucharest, and will be attended by about 1,200 volunteers – doctors, nurses, residents and medical students – kicks off on Friday at 4 p.m., and will end on Monday morning. Of the 1,200... (...)