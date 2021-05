JustMin Ion, NGOs discuss national anti-graft strategy, disbanding justice crime investigation body

JustMin Ion, NGOs discuss national anti-graft strategy, disbanding justice crime investigation body. Justice Minister Stelian Ion on Friday had first talks with 14 NGOs operating in justice and related areas to discuss Romania’s anti-corruption strategy and disbanding the court Section for the Investigation of Justice Crimes (SSIJ). “Discussions focused in particular on some priority issues such (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]