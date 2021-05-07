ForMin Aurescu welcomes Romanian robotics team AutoVortex, the winner of the FIRST Tech Challenge international competition

ForMin Aurescu welcomes Romanian robotics team AutoVortex, the winner of the FIRST Tech Challenge international competition. Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu on Friday welcomed to the ministry headquarters the members of the Romanian robotics team AutoVortex, the winners of the first prize and of gold medals at the “FTC Russia 2021” – FIRST Tech Challenge international competition held in the Russian Federation, April (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]