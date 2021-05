Romgaz Gets Majority Owner’s OK For 2021 Individual And Consolidated Budget Of Revenue And Expenditure



Romanian state-owned natural gas producer Romgaz (SNG.RO) said in a stock market report Friday that its shareholders approved on May 7, 2021 the company’s individual and consolidated budget of revenue and expenditure for 2021.