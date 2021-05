Electrica Extends Mandate Of Cristian Bosoanca As Executive Board Chairman Until December 31, 2021

Electrica Extends Mandate Of Cristian Bosoanca As Executive Board Chairman Until December 31, 2021. The Board of Directors of Romanian state-owned energy utility group Electrica (EL.RO) has extended the mandate of Cristian Bosoanca as Chairman of the Board starting May 6 until December 31, 2021. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]