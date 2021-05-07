OTP Bank Romania Reports Net Profit Of RON7M In 1Q/2021 Versus RON11M Loss In 1Q/2020

OTP Bank Romania Reports Net Profit Of RON7M In 1Q/2021 Versus RON11M Loss In 1Q/2020. OTP Bank Romania, the local subsidiary of the largest banking group in Hungary, reported a consolidated profit after tax of RON7 million in the first quarter of 2021, versus a loss of RON11 million in the same period of 2020, as a result of increasing risk costs by RON48 million amid the (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]