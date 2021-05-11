Five-star hotel Radisson Blu Bucharest invests EUR 24 mln in redesign and expansion

Five-star hotel Radisson Blu Bucharest invests EUR 24 mln in redesign and expansion. Radisson Hotel Group, one of the largest hotel groups in the world, announces a grand relaunch of the Radisson Blu Bucharest hotel, following a major capital investment worth EUR 24 million. This is the first big investment carried out by the hotel’s new owners, the investment funds Revetas (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]