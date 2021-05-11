Valeriu Gheorghita: 372 family medicine offices from 38 counties involved in vaccination against SARS-CoV-2

Valeriu Gheorghita: 372 family medicine offices from 38 counties involved in vaccination against SARS-CoV-2. The chairman of the National Committee for the Coordination of Activities on Vaccination Against SARS-CoV-2, Valeriu Gheorghita, announced on Tuesday that 372 family medicine offices in 38 counties and Bucharest are involved in the immunisation process. "Today, May 11, approximately 738 family doctors received doses of vaccine against COVID-19 and are providing vaccination in 372 offices at this time, in 38 counties, plus the city of Bucharest. Practically, only in Botosani, Ilfov and Vrancea vaccination has not yet begun. A total of 30,330 vaccine doses have been received in family medicine offices, of which 26,340 are Johnson & Johnson vaccines, and 5,695 doses have been administered; 2,760 doses are from AstraZeneca and 733 doses have been administered; 1,230 doses are from Moderna and 321 doses have been used," Valeriu Gheorghita told a news conference at Victoria Palace. AGERPRES (RO - author: Irinela Visan, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]