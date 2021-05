Crosspoint: Romania Real Estate Investments Up 32% To Over EUR805M In 2020

Crosspoint: Romania Real Estate Investments Up 32% To Over EUR805M In 2020. Investments on the Romanian real estate market grew 32% to over EUR805 million in 2020, with the largest land transactions exceeding EUR220 million. The office space segment expects over 230,000 new square meters in 2021, the industrial sector saw a 60% surge in leases and the residential (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]