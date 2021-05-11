PM Citu: Romania needs infrastructure; relevant projects will be completed as planned

PM Citu: Romania needs infrastructure; relevant projects will be completed as planned. Romania needs infrastructure, and the relevant projects will be completed on schedule, Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Tuesday in Satu Mare, adding that he would discuss the issue on a visit to Brussels this week. "I have really wanted to see this project; last year I had discussions with the minister about funding, he convinced me, we managed to allocate resources and today we see the results. And I now understand the importance of this bridge to this area, to the county of Satu Mare. The problem I see and will fix under the incumbent government is that we start infrastructure projects and then it takes quite a lot. As far as I understand, the first intention for this project came in 2007, but in 2015 it was being prepared and only now can we see that it is nearing completion. What I can guarantee you is that this will not be the case from now on," Citu said on Tuesday on a tour of the construction site of the Satu Mare ringroad. He added that the government has learned from what has been done badly in the last 30 years, both with European funds and with national funds. "And all these infrastructure projects that we are starting now - and you have already seen the Sibiu-Pitesti and A7 [motorways] and there are more and we continue here - they will be done exactly on schedule, as planned from the very beginning. In this case, it is clear that the bridge will be completed by the end of the year, it is a done deal, as the financial resources are available, we just have to continue. But it is not just about this facility, it is about infrastructure facilities in Romania that have been delayed for years. We will change the legislation and we will have the resources so that from now on we will start and have a deadline for completion; we will stick to deadlines. Romania needs infrastructure and you know very well that it is one of the objectives for which I go to Brussels today," Citu said. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Marius Fratila; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]