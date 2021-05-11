COVID-19 vaccination coverage reaches about 33.8pct in Bucharest

COVID-19 vaccination coverage in Bucharest is about 33.8% of the resident population, said on Tuesday Chairman of Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) Valeriu Gheorghita. "I would like to make a clarification. The population we are referring to is the resident population, as reported by the National Institute of Statistics, so the updated data is: for Bucharest, the vaccination coverage is about 33.8% of the population and if we eliminate the population under 16 we have a vaccination coverage at the moment of 40%, which means a good enough rate, and I think that explains, at least in part, the favourable developments in the COVID-19 pandemic nationwide," the military doctor told a news briefing. According to him, the vaccination coverage in Cluj County is 30.2%, with the county seat of Cluj-Napoca reporting 40%. "In Cluj County, there is a vaccination coverage of 30.2% and, similarly, if we look at the eligible population, as young as or older than 16 years, we have a vaccination coverage of over 35%, 35.7%. We are talking about the county and not the county seat of Cluj-Napoca. In the city of Cluj-Napoca, the vaccination coverage is currently 40%. In Sibiu County, we have a vaccination coverage of the resident population of 23.7%, and 28.9%, in the case of the eligible population over 16 years; in Brasov, 23.65% is the vaccination coverage of the resident population. If we look at the eligible population over 16 years it goes up to 28.8%; in Timis County, vaccination coverage is 23.41% rate and 27.8% of the eligible population, while in Constanta vaccination coverage is 22.6%, going up to 27.38% for the eligible population," said Gheorghita.