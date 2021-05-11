207 business operators start vaccinating their employees against COVID-19

207 business operators start vaccinating their employees against COVID-19. A number of 207 business operators in Romania have started vaccinating their employees against COVID-19, most of them in the city of Brasov, said on Tuesday Deputy Chairman of the National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) Andrei Baciu. "So far, we are talking about a number of 207 business operators who have started immunisation of their employees, of which 43 operating in the HoReCa sector. The immunisation has been carried out by 58 mobile teams, with the number of people thus vaccinated having reached 17,590. This week, there are another 62 business operators in the private sector with over 100 employees who will start the vaccination action - Carrefour Buzau, Terapia Cluj Napoca, Farmec Cluj Napoca, the Orsova Shipyard, Azomures, Alro Slatina, Michelin SA, Cramele Jidvei of Alba - just to name a few," Baciu told a news briefing at the Government House. Most of the business operators that started the vaccination are from the counties of Brasov - 35, Alba - 29, Dolj - 15, Galati - 14, and Harghita - 12. Topping the ranking by the number of people thus vaccinated is Bucharest City (2,500 employees), followed by the counties of Brasov counties (2563), and Cluj (1,650).