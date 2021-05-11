Romania Subscription-Based Medical Services Market Reached Over 1.6 Million Subscribers In 2020

The subscription-based medical services market in Romania has reached over 1.6 million subscribers in 2020 and contributes 25%-30% to the turnover of large private healthcare operators. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]