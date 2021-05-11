Radisson Blu Hotel In Bucharest To Add 200 New Rooms, Refurbish Hotel Lobby, Indoor Garden In EUR24M Investment

Radisson Blu Hotel In Bucharest To Add 200 New Rooms, Refurbish Hotel Lobby, Indoor Garden In EUR24M Investment. The group that owns the Radisson Blu hotel in capital city Bucharest seeks to invest EUR24 million to increase the number of rooms to over 600 and to refurbish the hotel lobby and the indoor garden. Thus, over 200 new rooms will be (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]