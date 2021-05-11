Vascar Seeks To Invest EUR3M In Refurbishing Factory, Own Stores; Eyes 5% Rise In Turnover To EUR24M End-2021

Vascar Seeks To Invest EUR3M In Refurbishing Factory, Own Stores; Eyes 5% Rise In Turnover To EUR24M End-2021. Vascar, one of the leading players in the meat industry, targets a turnover of almost EUR24 million end-2021, up 5% on the year, considering that it decided to earmark EUR3 million for upgrading its processing unit in Vaslui and its own stores in the region of (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]