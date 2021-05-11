B9 Summit. Iohannis: Black Sea security situation is worrying, I plead for enhancing the allied military presence. Duda: Presidet Biden’s attendance, a clear signal of the US interest in this part of Europe
May 11, 2021
B9 Summit. Iohannis: Black Sea security situation is worrying, I plead for enhancing the allied military presence. Duda: Presidet Biden’s attendance, a clear signal of the US interest in this part of Europe.
President Klaus Iohannis said on Monday that the Black Sea security situation is worrying, which is why NATO must continue to strengthen its deterrence and defense position, especially on the Eastern Flank, in a unitary and coherent manner. “The worrying security situation in the Black Sea – (...)
[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]