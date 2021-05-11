B9 Summit. Iohannis: Black Sea security situation is worrying, I plead for enhancing the allied military presence. Duda: Presidet Biden’s attendance, a clear signal of the US interest in this part of Europe



President Klaus Iohannis said on Monday that the Black Sea security situation is worrying, which is why NATO must continue to strengthen its deterrence and defense position, especially on the Eastern Flank, in a unitary and coherent manner. “The worrying security situation in the Black Sea – (...)