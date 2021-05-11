GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 daily case count rises by 1.156 following over 36.000 tests nationwide

GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 daily case count rises by 1.156 following over 36.000 tests nationwide. As many as 1,156 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours following 36,195 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Tuesday. These are cases of patients that (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]