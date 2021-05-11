Romanian university professor sentenced to 3 years in jail for taking bribes from students

A university professor from the Faculty of Mechanical Engineering of the Technical University of Cluj-Napoca was sentenced to three years in prison for taking bribes from students to help them pass some exams. The Cluj Court of Appeal ruled the decision, according to Stiri.tvr.ro.