Romanian-Slovak expedition in the Himalayas: Climbers survive avalanche at 6,800 m

Romanian-Slovak expedition in the Himalayas: Climbers survive avalanche at 6,800 m. Romanian Horia Colibasanu and Marius Gane, and their Slovak partner Peter Hámor, all expert mountaineers, survived an avalanche that hit their tent and buried them in the snow. The three climbers, who were attempting to open a new route to the top of Dhaulagiri (8,167 m), managed to find shelter (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]