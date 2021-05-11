Last call for dividends on the Bucharest Stock Exchange: Large companies offer gross yields between 4% and 8%



Over 30 companies listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange’s main market will pay dividends to their shareholders from the net profits recorded in 2020. The gross dividend yields go as high as 20% for several smaller companies, while some large blue-chip companies offer yields of between 4% and (...)