Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 1,156; tests performed in last 24 hours: over 36,000

Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 1,156; tests performed in last 24 hours: over 36,000. As many as 1,156 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours following 36,195 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Tuesday. These are cases of patients that have not previously tested positive. As of Tuesday, 1,067,887 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania. Of these, 1,017,047 were declared cured. To date, 7,541,145 RT-PCR tests and 983,239 rapid antigen tests have been processed nationwide. In the last 24 hours, 23,023 RT-PCR tests were performed (12,769 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 10,254 on request) and 13,172 rapid antigen tests. Aside from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 329 people were reconfirmed positive. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]