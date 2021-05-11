Three-Month Money Market Rate Drops To 1.54% After Stagnating At 1.59% In Last 16 Days

Three-Month Money Market Rate Drops To 1.54% After Stagnating At 1.59% In Last 16 Days. Romania's three-month ROBOR index, the interbank interest rate used as a reference to calculate variable interests for loans in lei, fell to 1.54% a year on Tuesday (May 11), after stagnating at 1.59% in the last 16 days. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]