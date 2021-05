The GRID brand has inaugurated the 12th store in Palas Iasi

The GRID brand has inaugurated the 12th store in Palas Iasi. GRID has opened the 12th store in the country, on the first floor of the well-known mixed ensemble Palas Iasi. The brand with 100% Romanian capital offers to all lovers of urban items and streetwear a wide range of clothing and sneakers from internationally renowned brands, such as: Nike, (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]