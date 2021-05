RPHI office space in SkyTower wins the BigSee Interior Design Award – 2021

RPHI office space in SkyTower wins the BigSee Interior Design Award – 2021. The interior design project of Raiffeisen Property Holding International’s (RPHI) offices, located on the 18th floor of SkyTower, was awarded the BigSee Interior Design Award, Workspace category. The interior design project of RPHI’s office space in Romania, carried out by the Romanian design (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]