Romanian, Polish Presidents at the Justice Sword 21 military drill. Iohannis: I am impressed, the exercise functioned very well. Duda: We are becoming more compatible with our allies



President Klaus Iohannis and his Polish counterpart, Andrzej Duda, have attended, on Tuesday, in the southeastern Smardan Range in Galati County, the Justice Sword 21 multinational military exercise. “Today, in exercise, were forces from Romania and forces from Poland. The Polish soldiers are (...)