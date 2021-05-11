|
UiPath CEO Dines in Talks to Acquire 5% in One United Properties
May 11, 2021
UiPath CEO Dines in Talks to Acquire 5% in One United Properties.
UiPath founder and CEO Daniel Dines is in talks to acquire a 5% stake in One United Properties, one of the most active real estate developers of residential, office and mixed-use projects in Bucharest, sources close to the talks told Ziarul (...)
[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]
|SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS
EnviMin says DNA sampling to be used to identify bear shot in Odjula by Liechtenstein prince
The bear shot in Ojdula - Covasna County, in a suspected case of trophy-hunting, was harvested 22 days after the issuance of the derogation order, and the hunt was preceded by three weeks of monitoring during which the animal was followed entering yards or coming close to the locality, Minister (...)
Ambassador of Israel calls for strengthened role of multicultural societies against rising anti-globalization trends
Israel's ambassador to Romania, David Saranga, believes that amid the rising anti-globalization trends, the role of multicultural societies must be strengthened.
"Despite the past, with both good and terrible times, this bridge between people has shaped a strong relationship between Israel (...)
Parliament rejects national TV broadcaster's 2017, 2018 and 2019 activity reports, Board automatically dismissed
The Parliament plenum rejected on Tuesday the Romanian Television Broadcasting Corporation's activity reports for 2017, 2018 and 2019.
The 2019 activity report fell by a vote of 239 to 142, the 2018 report had 144 votes in favor, 242 against and one abstention, and the 2017 report 141 votes in (...)
COVID vaccination campaign/ 105,844 people inoculated in past 24 hours
The National COVID Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) informs that according to data provided by the National Public Health Institute through the National Electronic Vaccinations Registry app, 105,844 people have received the coronavirus jab in the past 24 hours, with 87,497 injected (...)
Lorita Constantinescu, Development Manager Ateliere Fara Frontiere_EduClick : We take environmental protection and accountability very seriously
What is EduClick? What are the objectives and what is the mission of this project? EduClick is a platform through which we collect and refurbish used computers, which we then donate to schools from vulnerable communities for digital education. The donated computers are used in the several (...)
Vacaresti National Park turns 5, with 331 plant species, 336 animal species identified
Bucharest's Vacaresti National Park turns 5, interval in which, through daily monitoring, there were identified 331 plant species and 336 animal species, according to the Vacaresti National Park Association.
"The Vacaresti National Park turns 5 today. On May 11, 2016, the Romanian (...)
Daniel Ortiz is the new General Manager of ENEL X Romania
Daniel Ortiz, former Head of Business-to-Consumer (B2C) Iberia, Endesa X, was appointed at the beginning of May as General Manager of Enel X Romania, a company dedicated to the development of innovative products and digital solutions for cities, homes, industries or electric mobility. Marius (...)
