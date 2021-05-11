UiPath CEO Dines in Talks to Acquire 5% in One United Properties

UiPath founder and CEO Daniel Dines is in talks to acquire a 5% stake in One United Properties, one of the most active real estate developers of residential, office and mixed-use projects in Bucharest, sources close to the talks told Ziarul Financiar.