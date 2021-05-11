COVID vaccination campaign/ 105,844 people inoculated in past 24 hours

COVID vaccination campaign/ 105,844 people inoculated in past 24 hours. The National COVID Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) informs that according to data provided by the National Public Health Institute through the National Electronic Vaccinations Registry app, 105,844 people have received the coronavirus jab in the past 24 hours, with 87,497 injected with the Pfizer vaccine, 7,221 with the Moderna serum, 7,745 with the AstraZeneca and 3,381 with the Johnson&Johnson shot. As many as 38,950 people were given the priming shot and 66,894 received the booster shot. According to CNCAV, 6,201,096 doses of vaccine have been administered since the start of the vaccination campaign on December 27, 2020 to 3,711,304 persons, of whom 1,221,512 received the first dose and 2,489,792 received both doses. Of those vaccinated in the last 24 hours, 103 persons experienced side effects - 5 had a local reaction and 98 had whole-body reactions. As many as 14,935 side effect occurrences to the Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines have been reported since the start of the vaccination campaign - 1,586 local and 13,349 systemic side effects. CNCAV also says that 135 side effect cases are under investigation.AGERPRES(RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]