COVID-19 incidence drops below 1.5 in Bucharest as vaccination rate hits 40%

COVID-19 incidence drops below 1.5 in Bucharest as vaccination rate hits 40%. The COVID-19 vaccination rate for the population over 16 reached 40% in Bucharest. Cluj county is second, with over 35% of its population vaccinated with at least one dose, followed by Brasov county with almost 29%, announced on Tuesday the coordinator of the national vaccination campaign, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]