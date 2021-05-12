Antibiotice Iasi 1Q Sales Drop 10% To RON66M, Net Profit Of RON4.03M, Close To Level In Year-Earlier Period

Antibiotice Iasi 1Q Sales Drop 10% To RON66M, Net Profit Of RON4.03M, Close To Level In Year-Earlier Period. Antibiotice Iasi (ATB.RO), the largest Romanian-held pharmaceutical producer, on Wednesday reported sales of RON66.1 million for the first quarter of 2021, down 10.2% on the year, and a net profit of RON4.03 million, which is close to the level reported in the same period in (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]