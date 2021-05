EBRD Invests EUR11M In Green Bonds Issued By Raiffeisen Bank Romania

EBRD Invests EUR11M In Green Bonds Issued By Raiffeisen Bank Romania. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has invested RON53 million (the equivalent of EUR11 million) in a senior preferred green bond issued by Raiffeisen Bank Romania, a subsidiary of the Austria-based group Raiffeisen Bank (...)