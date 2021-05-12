Romania's Dulgheru, Ruse progress to W60 Saint Gaudens singles 2nd round

Romania's Dulgheru, Ruse progress to W60 Saint Gaudens singles 2nd round. Romanian tennis players Alexandra Dulgheru and Gabriela Ruse on Tuesday progressed to the second round of the women's singles event at the 60,000-USD W60 Saint Gaudens ITF tournament in France. Thirty-one-year old Dulgheru, world number 674 WTA, won her second round berth in just 24 minutes, as her compatriot Laura-Ioana Paar, 32, world number 217, forfeited after losing the first set 0-6 to Dulgheru. Twenty-three-year old Gabriela Ruse, world number 176, ninth seeded, beat France's Aubane Droguet, 18, world number 728 in the first round, 6-0 6-7 (8) 6-3, after two hours and 17 minutes. Dulgheru and Ruse will meet in the second round. AGERPRES (RO - author: Mihai Tenea, editor: Mihai Dragomir; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]