COVID-19 vaccination sites to open at Nadlac I, Nadlac II border crossing areas

COVID-19 vaccination sites to open at Nadlac I, Nadlac II border crossing areas. Arad County will open temporary COVID-19 vaccination sites at the border between Romania and Hungary, border crossing points (PTF) Nadlac I and Nadlac II, as it has been found that increasingly more Romanians who work abroad or own property in Hungary come to Romania just to be immunised, including foreign citizens of the European Union. Arad County Prefect Toth Csaba told AGERPRES on Wednesday that "recently, there has been an increase in the number of Romanian nationals who come from other countries to get vaccinated." "I wouldn't say it's a phenomenon, but there are a lot of Romanians who work and live in other European countries and come to Arad just to get vaccinated. Some come with their life partners, foreign citizens - Germans, Italians and so on. These people enjoy the possibility of getting vaccinated very easily in Romania, without prior appointment. I know many cases personally, but this trend was brought to my attention at discussions during meetings of the county emergency management committee. Romanians who came home to their families for Easter took advantage and got vaccinated," said Toth. In his turn, the head of the Arad Public Health Directorate (DSP) Horea Timis said that it is about "hundreds of people who in the last weeks crossed the border into Romania to get vaccinated in Arad." "We are not only talking about Romanian citizens settled abroad, but also about nationals of other countries. At this moment, the citizens of the European Union can get their vaccinations in Romania. In fact, I can tell you that many employees of the Romanian diplomatic missions elsewhere in Europe have come to Arad just to get vaccinated. I think we have vaccinated people from all European countries. Because from one day to the next, we've noticed without accurate statistics that increasingly more people are crossing the border just for to get their vaccinations, we decided to open temporary vaccination sites at PTF Nadlac I and PTF Nadlac II," Timis told AGERPRES. He said these border vaccination sites would be operational in no more than two weeks. Also, Timis said that there are no problems regarding the COVID-19 vaccine doses, as they are sufficient in Arad County. AGERPRES (RO - author: Marian Buga, editor: Marius Fratila; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]