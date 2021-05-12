iHunt Net Profit Soars 86% To RON1.1M, Turnover Grows 65% To RON10M YoY In 1Q/2021

iHunt Net Profit Soars 86% To RON1.1M, Turnover Grows 65% To RON10M YoY In 1Q/2021. Online retailer and manufacturer of mobile phones and gadgets iHUNT (HUNT.RO) reported a net profit of RON1.1 million for the first quarter of 2021, up 86.4% from the year-earlier period, and a turnover of RON10.3 million, up 65% on the year, per data from the company’s quarterly financial (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]