Cegeka Ends 2020 With 15.6% Higher Turnover, Of EUR33M, In Romania; Seeks To Hire 200 Staff In 2021

Cegeka Ends 2020 With 15.6% Higher Turnover, Of EUR33M, In Romania; Seeks To Hire 200 Staff In 2021. Belgian-held IT solutions provider Cegeka ended 2020 with a turnover of nearly EUR33.2 million in Romania, 15.6% higher than in 2019, and exceeded the threshold of 600 employees locally. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]