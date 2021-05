Cosmetics and Perfumery Chain Douglas Sales Flat at More Than RON150M in 2020

Cosmetics and Perfumery Chain Douglas Sales Flat at More Than RON150M in 2020. International perfumery and cosmetics chain Douglas ended 2020 with RON156.7 million sales in Romania, less than 1.5% lower than in 2019. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]