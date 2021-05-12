Deveselu Missile Shield, five years since it reached the full operational capacity: MAE reiterates that NATO’s missile defence system is entirely defensive



Deveselu Missile Shield, five years since it reached the full operational capacity: MAE reiterates that NATO’s missile defence system is entirely defensive.

Romania’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) welcomes the celebration of five years since the Aegis Ashore Ballistic Missile Defense Facility at Deveselu Military Base has reached its full operational capacity, and the moment “reconfirms Romania’s substantial commitment to increasing its profile (...)