Colliers has provided technical due diligence for over one million square meters of industrial spaces, offices, retail and hotels



Colliers has provided technical due diligence for over one million square meters of industrial spaces, offices, retail and hotels.

The increased attention that financial institutions, investors and real estate owners pay to risk analysis regarding the purchase and sale of real estate assets has led to growth in the requests for technical due diligence reports. With over 10 years of experience in the market, Colliers has (...)